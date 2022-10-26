Most people in greater Kelowna are not religious, newly-released information from the 2021 census suggests.
Fifty-four percent of the 218,530 people living in the Central Okanagan say they are not religious, data released Wednesday shows.
The religion with the largest number of adherents locally is Christianity, with 40.3 percent of residents identifying themselves as Christian. About 30 percent of Christians are Catholics, the largest denomination.
After Christians, the next most numerous faith groups are Sikhs, at two percent of the total population, Muslims, at 0.8 per cent, Hindus, at 0.6 per cent, and Buddhists, at 0.5 per cent.
There are 190 local residents who identify with traditional (North American Indigenous) spirituality, a number equivalent to 0.08 percent of the total population.
The percentage of greater Kelowna’s population who say they are not religious is 20 points higher than the national average of 34.6 per cent. It’s also slightly higher than the B.C. average, at 52.1 per cent, the highest provincial rate in Canada.
And while 40.3 percent of Kelowna-area residents are Christian, the comparable national figure is 53.3 per cent. In 2001, 77.1 per cent of Canadians were Christian.
“It’s fair to say that the two things we are seeing - the growth in the non-religious population, along with the decline in people reporting Christian denominations - they’re linked,” said Jarod Dobson, an analyst with Statistics Canada.
“There are studies that have been done that show that, over time, the importance of religion in people’s lives has decreased,” Dobson said.
While small, the proportion of Canada’s population who reported being Muslim, Hindu, or Sikh has more than doubled in 20 years. From 2001 to 2021, these shares rose from two percent to 4.9 per cent for Muslims, one per cent to 2.3 per cent for Hindus, and 0.9 per cent to 2.1 per cent for Sikhs.
- with a file from The Canadian Press