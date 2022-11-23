West Kelowna city council will start its budget deliberations a month later than usual this year.
The mayor and six councillors normally give first reading to the following year’s budget in December, but the date has been pushed back to January.
“There’s so much involved in the budget process, and I suggest we wait for a little bit for the first reading in January,” Mayor Gord Milsom said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Then we’ll have a better understanding of the whole process.”
Two councillors - Garrett Millsap and Tasha Da Silva - are new this term, after winning election in mid-October.
Finance director Warren Everton said there was no problem from an operational point of view in delaying consideration of the 2023 budget by a month.
“It makes sense to do some more workshops and a sort of refresh,” he said. “It will help the new councillors along too.”
Council got a high-level look at the budget process on Tuesday but there was no information about what the 2023 tax hike is currently projected to be.