Corner
A gas station is proposed for this corner at the south end of Peachland but town officials are against the idea because there have been 13 collisions at the corner in the past three years, 10 of them resulting in injuries.
 
 Town of Peachland

A long-vacant near waterfront property in Peachland is being eyed for a gas station and boat wash.

But town officials are against the proposal for the corner of Highway 97 and Hardy Street, saying the corner is notorious for serious accidents.
 
Ten of the 13 collisions reported in the past three years at the intersection involved injuries, according to ICBC crash data. One person died.
 
Sightlines are poor at the corner, particularly for people turning onto the highway from Hardy Street, which accesses the popular Hardy Falls regional park. And there are no left turn lane from the two-lane highway onto Hardy Street, increasing the risk of rear-end collisions.
 
Town officials also believe a gas station would not be an appealing feature at the town's southern gateway.
 
Although the site’s current C-3 zoning does allow for gas stations and drive-thru restaurants, municipal planners consider that designation to be “a relic” and no longer appropriate.
 
Planners will ask town councillors on Tuesday for guidance on the issue. Options include leaving the zoning as it is, rezoning to a residential designation that would allow about 14 homes, or rezoning to allow for a resort development.
 
But since the property is adjacent to the highway, the Ministry of Transportation also has jurisdiction and might not allow any change to the zoning, town staff say.

Many years ago, there was a gas station at the corner, although the site has been remediated and could support redevelopment, town officials say.