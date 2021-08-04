Half the residents in a fire-threatened Okanagan community under an evacuation order are refusing to leave their homes.
There are just over 300 houses in the community of Westshore Estates at the north-west corner of Okanagan Lake. The massive White Lake Rock fire is within six kilometres to the west of the neighbourhood.
"We're estimating just over half the people there have stayed behind so far," Wayne Carson, who represents the area on the Central Okanagan Regional District board of directors, said Wednesday.
"We've got such a great number of seniors in Westshores that I don't know what it is they're hoping to be able to do if the fire comes there. They need to comply with the evacuation order and go take a hotel room at the expense of the government and let the experts take care of their homes," Carson said.
The White Lake Fire covers 32,500 ha and is out of control. Winds expected Thursday could "significantly impact" the fire and push it to the east, the BC Wildfire Service said in a Wednesday afternoon update.
An evacuation order for Westshore Estates was issued on Sunday. As with all such orders, it is not mandatory but if a person leaves an evacuation area they cannot get back in.
Carson, a former fire chief for the area, says it's always the case that some people will refuse to comply with an evacuation order. But he says the number staying behind in Westshore Estates is unusual.
Reasons for staying behind vary, he said.
Some think there's little real danger, some believe they would still have time to get out if the fire moves closer, and some are confident they would be able to use hoses and sprinklers to defend their house.
"Some folks are just generally distrustful of things they're told by the government," he said. "And, also, it's their home. Most everything they have is in that structure. And the desire to protect it is real. There's so much attachment to a house. Some people will try to protect it, almost to their death."
But if winds pick up as expected, the fire could quickly move six kilometres to Westshore Estates, he said, leaving little time to either flee or organize a defence.
"Particularly given the relatively flat terrain up there, a fire that's wind driven can move that far in a heartbeat," he said.
Westshore Estates residents shouldn't count on having water to protect their homes if the fire moves closer, Carson said. Despite its name, the community is upland of Okanagan Lake and it relies on a series of pumps to bring up water from the lake.
BC Hydro would likely de-energize its transmission line if the fire gets close to the corridor, and that would leave the pumps inoperative. Water in the lines would quickly be drained, Carson says.
"There's no emergency generation on those water systems," he said. "If everybody turns on a sprinkler, the system would be drained of the water that's in it in no time flat.