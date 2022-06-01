Hundreds of new homes have been approved for the Tower Ranch neighbourhood in east Kelowna.
City councillors on Tuesday unanimously granted permission for the 425-home development, despite hearing from some members of the public about the number of vehicles that speed along Tower Ranch Boulevard. Some speeders are people late for tee times at a golf course, one man told council.
Coun. Gail Given said the city should try to set up Speed Watch programs on the street, with a view to seeing if extra policing or traffic calming measures might be warranted.
Tower Ranch was first identified for residential development in the city’s official community plan as far back as 1993.