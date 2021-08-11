Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray isn’t welcome at this year’s Kelowna Pride celebration.
“MP Gray has demonstrated through her actions that she is no ally of the 2S-LGBTQIA+ community and therefore she is not welcome at upcoming Kelowna Pride events,” the group said in a news release on Wednesday.
On June 22, Gray voted against a bill that would prohibit forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“In the time since, Gray's explanation of her vote has done nothing to convince the Kelowna Pride Society that she is an ally of our community or an advocate for the needs of 2S-LGBTQIA+ people in our area,” the group said in its release.
The Kelowna Task Force to Ban Conversion Therapy had asked Pride to ban Gray from its Sept. 10-19 celebration.
After the vote on the bill, Gray said she opposes conversion therapy, but did not support that particular bill. Several Conservatives complained the bill would prevent parents from talking to their children about sexual orientation.
Sixty-two Conservatives and one independent voted against the bill.
Okanagan Conservatives Dan Albas and Mel Arnold along with NDP MP Richard Cannings supported the bill.