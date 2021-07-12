Update at 3 p.m.
A local State of Emergency has been declared for the area near the downtown crane collapse.
An Evacuation Order has been issued for the following addresses:
547 – 612 Bernard Ave
1450 – 1488 Bertram Street
1441 – 1471 St. Paul Street
The incident site and its surrounding area remains unsafe and unstable. Road and sidewalk closures, including barricades, are in place to ensure safety. Residents and visitors are to stay out of the area.
Residents will not be allowed to return to their residence or place of work in the area while it is under an active evacuation order.
—————
Earlier story:
Emergency services are responding to the St Paul St./Bernard Avenue area in response to an industrial incident, Kelowna RCMP say.
A crane with people on board has apparently collapsed at the Bernard Block highrise construction site.
Due to safety concerns, the area is being evacuated, police say.
RCMP say power has been disrupted in much of the downtown core and traffic is being rerouted out of the area.
A reporter is on the scene.