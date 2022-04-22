A 90-bed expansion to a long-term care home in Vernon should be ready for occupancy in June.
The government-funded addition to Creekside Landing is part of Victoria’s plan to add 495 long-term care beds in the Interior Health region.
“We need more spaces for seniors to live, so watching the progress on the expansion every day is exciting,” current Creekside Landing resident Sandra Ohlemann said in a government release.
The three-storey expansion will feature an outdoor garden, secure walkways, and a bridge over Vernon Creek.
“This investment in 90 new long-term care beds ensures that older adults in the Vernon area will have access to care in the community when they need it,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
In the greater Kelowna area, there are normally 1,461 publicly-funded long-term care beds and 91 short-stay beds. But beds were closed earlier this year because of staffing shortages associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and because of outbreaks of the disease itself.
Interior Health did not respond directly to an inquiry in January about precisely how many beds were closed-off saying only “some” were closed.
Wait times for admission to long-term care homes vary widely between communities and between facilities.
For example, the wait time for Lake View Lodge in West Kelowna is currently given on the IH website at three to six months, 12-18 months for Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna, six to nine months at Heritage Square in Vernon, and less than three months at Seniors Village in Williams Lake.