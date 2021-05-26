A new high school proposed for West Kelowna would have two gyms, two full-size soccer fields, and parking for almost 400 vehicles.
Trustees are expected Wednesday night to approve plans for the new high school, which would be built on a 10-acre Westbank site currently occupied by George Pringle elementary.
Only the elementary school's gym, a structure separate from the main building, would be preserved. "It's in good shape and it was built for use by high school students in the first place," board chair Moyra Baxter said in an interview.
West Kelowna needs a new high school because Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary is over-capacity and cannot be expanded, trustees say.
A years-long search for a location for a new high school has concluded the best option is to demolish George Pringle elementary, built in the late 1940s. Its students would be moved to other schools, one of which would be re-opened Webber Road elementary in Glenrosa.
Pending funding approval from the Ministry of Education, the new high school would open in September 2025.
A list of advantages said to be associated with the project is that the commercial area of downtown Westbank, where George Pringle elementary is currently located, is an "inner city/commercial area that is more conducive to a secondary school".
Interested members of the public can address trustees virtually during tonight's school board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., but advance registration through the district office is required.
Those wanting to ask a question of trustees must send an email in advance to secretary.treasurer@sd23.bc.ca