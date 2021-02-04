It won’t be Carnival as usual, but when the 61st Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off on Friday morning with the Ice Park Tour in Polson Park, there will be 10 days of events, both live and virtual.
At their meeting on Tuesday evening, Carnival directors gave their final updates and worked out details for the week ahead.
Live events will include a Chili Cook-Off, Scavenger Hunt at the Okanagan Science Centre, Snowmobile Poker Run at Silver Star and a Whiskey Tour at Okanagan Spirits. All live events can be done on your own time with your own family.
Virtual events for adults include “Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch” presented by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, which will offer a trip back through time in the Okanagan, and a Vino Paint night sponsored by the Vernon Public Art Gallery.
Children will be able to take part in a number of virtual events, including Cowboy Story Time with the Okanagan Library, a Superhero Party and a “Frozen” Tea Party.
“We’re excited about the Ice Park, a drive through event where visitors will be treated to hot chocolate to drink while they circle Polson Park and view magnificent ice sculptures and Wild West themed murals.
“The entire park will be bright with lights in the evening, and amazing to view in the light of day as well,” said Executive Director Vicki Proulx.
“COVID rules may have removed the events that attracted large crowds and audiences, but the spirit of Carnival will continue to provide excitement to the North Okanagan. Saddle Up,” said Proulx.
Programs for Carnival are available throughout Vernon, and tickets for events are available online at vernonwintercarnival.com, at the Carnival office, by calling 250-545-2236 or at the kiosk in the Village Green Mall.