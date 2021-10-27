The newest piece of public art in downtown Kelowna may not be sexy but it should be stimulating.
Conversations about the environment, the impermanence of things, and the fraught celebration of car culture could be inspired by a stack of seven abstracted 1979 Honda Civic skeletons rising at the corner of Water Street and Cawston Avenue.
At the sculpture's unveiling Wednesday morning, artist Jed Lind opened his remarks with a wry reference to the steady stream of passing traffic.
"I hope I can speak over the cars," Lind said, before going on to explain the meaning behind the sculpture, entitled Gold, Silver, and Lead.
Cars have long been associated with "freedom, power, and escape", Lind said, yet their construction and use requires enormous amounts of natural resources and are harmful to the environment.
Honda Civics became popular after the oil crisis of the 1970s caused the price of gas to rise sharply, Lind said, and drivers were looking for more fuel-efficient vehicles.
He described the Civic as "one of the least sexy cars ever made" and said it was presented to the car-buying public as a lean and economical alternative to the gas-guzzlers popular in the 1960s. Its marketing was based around the slogan, 'Think Simple'.
The sculpture, made from epoxy coated steel plates, appears as seven Civics piled one one top of another, each one more deteriorated than the one below it. Lind said he hopes it raises questions among passers-by about minimalism, obsolesce, salvaging, and deterioration.
"Like a stack of stones marking a trail, it represents a fork in the road where humanity could have chosen a simpler existence," he said. "Yet here we are today."