A woman was taken by ambulance to hospital after two cars smashed hard into each other at a Kelowna intersection Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened during the noon hour at the Dilworth-Leckie intersection.
There was heavy damage to the front of both cars, which may have been trying to turn into the same lane.
A man apparently driving one of the cars was in tears over the impact as he sat on the curb.
“When are they going to fix this intersection,” one bystander wondered after observing the damage.