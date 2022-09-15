A Kelowna candidate for school board posted on Facebook earlier this year that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be imprisoned for the way he handled the trucker convoy.
“A very dark day in Canada. Police brutality. Peaceful unarm protesters. Justin Trudeau need to go to jail,” Teresa Docksteader wrote on Feb. 18.
The group says on its website that it promotes putting students’ interest first and says the current education system is “beholden to special interest groups” such as teacher unions and activists with agendas that don’t align with the political values of many parents.
“Most of B.C.’s school boards are run by trustees who are there for staff, bureaucrats and special interests,” the website states. “Parents are the true political party when it comes to their children’s upbringing and education.”
On Wednesday, people associated with a website called Unmasktheright.org distributed a press release that says many of the leaders of Parents Voice BC and its candidates hold extreme right-wing political views which they are concealing from potential voters.
Many of the Parents Voice BC candidates are anti-vaxxers, the website says, with the release containing a link to numerous anti-vax posts the candidates have made on social media in the past.
“Parents Voice candidates have supported the Ottawa convoy. One has posted messages to her Facebook page saying the Rothschild family is using Covid restrictions to bring in the New World Order. Another has called for federal legislation to legalize the concealed carry of handguns in Canada,” the release from unmasktheright.org states.
Moyra Baxter, currently the chair of Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board of trustees, said there has never been a slate of candidates running for the local school board.
“Many of the people involved with Parents Voice B.C., have shown they are anti-mask, anti-vaccine, and, it appears, anti a lot of things,” Baxter said Thursday. “It would be really useful to know what they are for and what ‘take back our schools’ really means.
“I hope that before marking their ballots for school trustees, voters will consider the candidates, what they stand for, and what their vote means for the future of our students,” said Baxter, who is not running for re-election after having been on the board since 1996.
Docksteader did not respond Thursday to an emailed request for comment. Neither did Tovey Demman, a second Parents Voice B.C. candidate running in Kelowna for election to the school board.
The third Parents Voice B.C. candidate in Kelowna, Chris Fieber, is the only one of the 46 people running for mayor, city council, or school board trustee who did not allow municipal officials to release any of his contact information on the city’s election information webpage.
In West Kelowna, Laurie Bowen is running under the Parents Voice B.C. banner. She is featured in the Parents Voice BC website video, where she says: “In B.C., we seem to have lost our way. . . Our schools should be the best in the world."