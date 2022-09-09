Plans for a previously-approved new ballroom and concert hall with room for 685 people in downtown Kelowna have been revised.
A third floor initially proposed for the Revelry establishment at 1383 Ellis St., has been dropped, city council will hear Sept. 20. And the look of the facade facing Ellis Street has been improved, city planners say.
Revelry will include a main concert hall, daytime cafe, beverage counters, a dining room, stage, green room, and some areas for private functions.
Overall, the project is a good fit for Kelowna’s Cultural District, city planners say, particularly given the impact of the ongoing pandemic.
“There has been a closure of a few music venues over the past few years and the creation of a new music venue would help create available production space for local artists,” reads part of a report to council.
Council is expected to give its endorsement for an application by Revelry owner Lee Simon to the province for a liquor primary licence for a spectator entertainment establishment.
“What has been proposed is a multi-purpose space capable of supporting food, beverage, engagement, and entertainment in varying formats - much like a hotel ballroom. Revelry is not a nightclub and will not be targeting the late-night drinking crowd,” the company’s application to the city states.