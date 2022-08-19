Incumbent Kelowna school trustee Julia Fraser will try for another term in this fall’s civic election.
She is one of eight people who’ve picked up nomination papers at Kelowna City Hall for a trustee’s position.
Kelowna has four representatives on the seven-member board; Fraser is so far the only incumbent who has picked up nomination papers. Trustees are paid about $21,000 a year.
Fourteen people have collected nomination papers for an expected mayoral run, and 49 people have indicated an interest in running for one of the eight councillor positions.