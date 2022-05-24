A cyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle just before 7 a.m. today near the corner of Highway 97 North and Commonwealth Road at the north end of Duck Lake.
Police closed traffic down to one lane in all directions to investigate the fatality. While flaggers are on the scene, drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes to their destination.
Police are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. As well, they’re hoping to secure dash cam footage from around the time of the collision. Call Kelowna RCMP at 250.762.3300.
In-bound Kelowna commuters were experiencing long delays as a result of the incident. The crash scene was about 200 metres south of the intersection of Highway 97 North and Commonwealth Road.