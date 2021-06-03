A Central Okanagan fire department that attracted some controversy when two of its leaders wintered in Mexico despite the pandemic has a new chief.
Alex Van Bruksvoort has been appointed the paid-on-call chief of North Westside Fire Rescue, which serves communities at the far northwest corner of Okanagan Lake.
Bruksvoort worked 26 years as a firefighter in Richmond, retiring with the rank of captain. He also has training and experience in fire investigations and prevention.
"We're pleased to have a person with Alex's professional credentials take on the administrative leadership of the North Westside department," Ross Kotscherofski, fire services manager for the Central Okanagan regional district, said in a release. "He's ready to act as a mentor and build the department skills even further."
Last winter, there was some tumult in the remote North Westside communities, which include Fintry, Valley of the Sun, La Casa, and Westshore Estates, when it emerged that both acting deputy fire chiefs, Graeme Headley and Shawn Barnes, holidayed in Mexico despite advisories against non-essential travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because Headley and Barnes were not employees of the regional district, but rather were paid only on an on-call basis, they did not have to seek permission for their winter vacation.
Some of the area's 1,400 year-round residents expressed their concern on social media but others were confident the volunteer department was in good hands under the supervision of a 22-year-old paid-on-call firefighter captain who had six years firefighting experience.
"I'm kind of disappointed in anybody who does any travelling at this stage of the pandemic," Wayne Carson, the regional district's elected representative for the North Westside communities, said in early February of the decision by Headley and Barnes to holiday in Mexico.
But Carson, who was chief of the department himself from the early '90s until he says he was forced to resign in 2013, said he thought most people in the area weren't bothered by Headley's and Barnes' absence: "Most of them, actually, are pretty defensive of the guys down south, saying, 'Well, hey, everybody needs a break'."
After several years of management turmoil in North Westside Fire Rescue that continued after Carson left the chief's position, Headley and Barnes, both long-time volunteers, were named paid-on-call interim deputy fire chiefs in 2020.
The department, which relies on about 30 paid-on-call members, has two halls, one in Killiney Beach and one in Short's Creek. It serves an area of 900 sq. km. with 2,500 properties.