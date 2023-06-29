Drug deaths climb here, even as they drop elsewhere

The death rate from toxic drugs continues its relentless climb in the Interior Health Authority. The authority’s board heard that message from Interior Health’s medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton at a meeting last week when she summarized her report called The Toxic Drug Supply in B.C.’s Southern Interior Health Region.
The board heard detailed information from Fenton about why people go to the toxic and unregulated market, ways to deter them from using, and steps for the health authority and province to reduce deaths from toxic drugs. Her report was co-authored with the health authority’s chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie.
Toxic drug death rates were relatively low in 2013 and 2014, but dramatic increases in 2015 and 2016 led the provincial health officer to declare a public emergency. A 2019 dip was attributed to programs rolled out to prevent overdoses from toxic drugs, but fatalities have risen quickly since then, Fenton said.
That’s why she focused her research on the toxic drug supply within the Interior Health Authority. “This crisis is worse than it’s ever been before and we wanted to shine a light on that.”
Fentanyl and fentanyl analogues were detected in 85 per cent of toxic drug deaths in B.C. between 2017 and 2021, according to last year’s B.C. Coroners’ Death Review Panel report. Cocaine, methamphetamine, benzodiazepine, and other opioids and stimulants were also present in toxicology findings, the report said.
As for why deaths from toxic drugs keep rising in the Interior Health Authority, Fenton said in an interview that she’s extremely concerned about it.
“B.C.-wide, the rate seems to have plateaued and looks like it might even be decreasing but it looks like in Interior Health it’s still increasing. So the supply is increasingly toxic or we’re not doing a good enough job to prevent those deaths,” she said.
Fenton’s report began with a chart review of health records of 210 people who died from toxic drugs in the region from 2017 until the present.
It gave insight into possible interventions or services that could have prevented those deaths, she said. The data also showed that one-fifth of people that died had visited an emergency department in the two weeks prior to their death, most often for wounds, pain and injuries and substance use.
“We saw documentation of trauma, evidence of marginalization, history of material deprivation, so things like poverty, discrimination, barriers to access and stigma, really documented in the chart.”
The second section of Fenton’s report focused on combatting stigma. She met with people who live with substance abuse to better understand the factors that led to their starting and continuing to use drugs, and what factors informed their life course.
People who actually have a substance use disorder are a relatively small proportion of the population, she said. The reasons people have for using substances are diverse, but it can be simply to feel good.
“Everyone can relate to this. When you feel bad you want to feel better. For some people, you can do some meditation, you can get some exercise, but for a lot of folks, they’ll often turn to a substance and it could be a glass of wine, it could be tobacco, or it could be substances that happen to be illegal,” she said.
Feeling better mentally and physically were reasons to use. People with injuries and chronic pain often turn to the toxic unregulated drug market to self-medicate, said Fenton.
Prevention means getting involved upstream from the substance use problem, said Fenton. Primordial prevention involves addressing risk factors like housing, access to education, access to transportation, accessibility, discrimination and preventing poverty. “That’s the furthest upstream that we can go,” she said.
Secondary prevention is detecting and preventing underlying conditions early before they manifest.
Tertiary prevention involves giving substance users drugs that are not from the unregulated supply like suboxone or methadone, or shorter-acting medications like morphine, hydromorphone and fentanyl patches, said Fenton.
But people who can’t access or don’t qualify for those treatments are still going to access the toxic unregulated supply.
“We need to keep those people from dying. So this is where overdose prevention, take-home naloxone and supervised consumption comes into play. So until we are able to prevent the supply from killing people, we can prevent them from dying from that supply,” she said.
Fenton’s recommendations began with her urging people to reflect on and respect substance users’ experience.
“I wanted everyone who reads the report, regardless of what role they have, to reflect on the perspective of people who have the lived experiences presented, so reflecting on that stigma, reflecting on the rationality of the reasons that people use and respecting different peoples’ life course and what they cope with and manage on a daily basis,” she said.
She also recommended that Interior Health take action to counteract stigma in health care settings, especially for First Nations and Métis people.
The B.C. government, she said, needs to shift its focus upstream to prevention, just as the Interior Health Authority does. The government also needs to implement the recommendations from last year’s B.C. Coroners Service Death Review Panel report, which advocated strongly for a safe drug supply.