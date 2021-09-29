Indigenous leaders are condemning a plea deal involving disgraced former Kelowna social worker Robert Riley Saunders.
Saunders plead guilty in court this week to three charges - fraud over $5,000, breach of trust, and using a forged document. He had originally faced 13 charges.
Saunders is to be sentenced next March.
The B.C. First Nations Leadership Council has issued a statement which is highly critical of Saunders' plea deal.
"The power and privilege in this plea deal is beyond frustrating. This man spent over 10 years intentionally and strategically preying upon vulnerable youth for his personal gain, managing to siphon nearly $600,000 from 102 youth in government care - almost all of whom were Indigenous," said Chief Don Tom, vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
"All along the way, Saunders has been protected by colonial and racist systems. For years he was able to exploit these children and was protected by the province, and then went to hide in broad daylight while the RCMP contemplated charges," said B.C. Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee.
"We see another situation where the lives of Indigenous children are dismissed, and the interests of a privileged white man are protected," Teegee said. "As long as these systems and structures continue to uphold genocide under the guise of justice, reconciliation will forever remain a buzz word."
The Indigenous leaders say they hope for a hefty sentence to be imposed upon Saunders next spring.
"This despicable human being, and the systems that protected him, cannot be permitted to continue to avoid responsibility while his victims and their family members continue to suffer," said Cheryl Casimer of the First Nations Summit.
Last year, the government admitted it was vicariously responsible for Saunders' actions, failing to exercise the appropriate oversight, and agreed to pay compensation to his victims.
Payments begin at $25,000 to all lawsuit members, and there's an additional $44,000 for his Indigenous victims.
Those who suffered additional harm, beyond being deprived of the amounts they were owed, could get additional compensation up to $250,000 each.