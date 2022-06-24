The city manager in West Kelowna earned $25,000 more last year than he did in 2020.
Paul Gipps’ pay rose to $261,000 from $235,000, newly-released documents indicate.
The total number of city employees earning $75,000 or more rose from 118 to 130, according to the annual statement of financial information which all B.C. municipalities are required to release by the end of June.
Of those making more than $75,000, 44 are firefighters, 51 are unionized city workers, and 35 are managers.
The City of West Kelowna wants the provincial government to raise the threshold for which the salaries of individual city employees must be disclosed.
Total municipal salaries and expenses for West Kelowna’s biggest wage earners was $14.5 million, up from $12.7 million in 2020.
The highest expense account last year was submitted by senior accountant Jagdish Badhan, at $4,979.