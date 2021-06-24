The number of adult British Columbians who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has passed the one-quarter mark.
As of Friday, 25.9% of people aged 18 or older had received the necessary two shots.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our shared focus has been to do our part to support each other and take care of the people around us,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
“Now, the best way for us to do that is to get fully immunized with two doses of our safe and effective vaccines,” they said.
“Getting vaccinated is your ticket to travel and safe social connections.”
Just over 77% of adults have received at least one vaccination shot. The province's immunization rate is among the highest in the world, health officials say.
Across B.C., there were 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported between Wednesday and Thursday, including 12 in the Interior Health region.
There are 1,111 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 10% of those people being treated in hospital for the disease.
— Interior Health will hold a mobile vaccination clinic Wednesday at Parkinson Recreation Centre for people who have yet to receive their first vaccines.
Appointments aren’t necessary. The clinic take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. People born in 2009 and earlier are eligible.
— A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Rutland Middle School.
The affected student or staff member is self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by Interior Health.