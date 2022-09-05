Representatives from Lake Country promise to be a talkative bunch when local politicians gather in Whistler next week.
Town councillors have proposed three resolutions they want discussed during the annual meeting of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.
By contrast, politicians from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, and the Central Okanagan Regional District are collectively taking only one idea to the gathering.
Lake Country’s delegation will be pushing for a new law requiring rental car companies to equip their vehicles with winter tires, rather than all-season radials, during the winter months. Currently, the companies only provide such tires at a customer’s request, and then usually only with the payment of an extra fee.
The town’s two other resolutions are a new funding model for family doctors as an alternative to the current fee-for-service scheme and more provincial and federal funding for local RCMP detachments.
As it is now, when a town passes a population threshold of 15,000, its taxpayers become responsible for 90% of the detachment’s operating costs, which are made up primarily of RCMP salaries. Lake Country says that threshold is too high, given what it says are the “significant increases” in costs associated with policing since the 15,000 population threshold was set in 1992.
In 2019, Kelowna city councillors heard the average cost per RCMP officer to the municipality was $173,000. This past April, council heard the city had to pay an extra $850,000 for RCMP services because of a new collective agreement that covers police officers.
About 200 resolutions proposed by the representatives of towns and cities will be discussed at the UBCM convention, to be held at the Whistler Conference Centre from Sept. 14-16.
The only other resolution originating from Kelowna-area politicians is a suggestion from West Kelowna councillors that the province provide more money for libraries.