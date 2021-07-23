Progress is being made on containing a wildfire west of Peachland but it could burn at a low intensity until the winter, officials say.
Although the fire covered 662 ha as of Friday, crews were able to douse more hotspots along a critical BC Hydro transmission line, B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Mike McCulley said.
"When we have conditions like this, it is most likely that the fire and others like it would not be technically called out until winter," McCulley said.
"It will take very dramatic rain to decrease the drought codes to the point where somebody was confident that there was absolutely no fire, no heat left on the ground," he said.
In the shorter-term, the Brenda Lake fire situation is still "dire", he said, given the predicted rise in temperatures again into the low 30s and the absence of any rain in the forecast.
Forty-three firefighters, four helicopters, and 16 pieces of heavy equipment are working the fire. They're being joined by 14 firefighters from nearby municipalities who are focused on protecting the transmission line, the only electrical power source for more than 60,000 Westsiders.
Overnight Thursday and into Friday, firefighters were aided by favourable conditions that include little wind and cooler temperatures.
The color and amount of smoke rising from the fire are currently reassuring signs to crews working the blaze, McCulley said.
"Anytime you have white, wispy smoke you're looking at that kind of Rank 1, Rank 2 fire behaviour, which is a creeping ground fire, a little bit of fuel burning here and there," he said.
"White and wispy means the fire's not ripping off because of high winds, it's kind of hanging in there, just drifting around, with low fire activity," he said.
An evacuation order remains in place for 43 properties in Electoral Area H of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District, three properties in Electoral Area M of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and for some recreation sites and Crown land areas within the Central Okanagan Regional District.