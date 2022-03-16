The Kelowna geologist who discovered diamonds in Canada’s Arctic has lost his battle against a massive residential project adjacent to his lakeside property.
A judge this week dismissed Chuck Fipke’s claim that the overall size of the Aqua development site was improperly calculated using land that has been underwater for decades.
While the judge agreed some of the land is underwater, he said ownership continued to reside with the development firm because the property was submerged in a single event - a flood in 1948 - rather than being lost over time through erosion.
When waterfront land is lost suddenly, the process is called avulsion. In such a case, the property line remains as it is, even if it now includes land that is under water, Judge Geoffrey Gomery of the B.C. Supreme Court noted in a decision released Tuesday.
The overall size of a development site is important because it is used by the city to calculate the number of residential units that can be built on the property.
In this case, Gomery decided, the city acted reasonably and in accordance with the law in calculating the size of the Aqua development site. He dismissed Fipke’s application for a judicial review of the city’s actions.
Aqua, a project of Kelowna-based Mission group, will consist of three towers and a total of 344 new homes. Fipke’s property, which includes a 6,000 sq.ft home, is immediately to the south of the construction site.