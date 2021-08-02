Diamond magnate Charles Fipke has launched a lawsuit aimed at blocking a massive waterfront development next door to his home in Kelowna.
Fipke alleges an error was made in the calculation of the size of the property upon which the three-tower, 344-home Aqua Resort is to be built.
The mistake, he claims, involves improperly including land along the lakeshore which has been submerged as a result of erosion.
"The lot size used in the application to calculate the (project's density) is about 65,000 square feet greater than the actual lot size and the lot size described by the City in its public documents," alleges the lawsuit, filed last month in B.C. Supreme Court.
As approved by Kelowna city council, the floor area ratio (FAR) of the Aqua project is considered to be 1.47, just under the specified limit of 1.5 But Fipke's lawsuit says if the smaller lot size is used as a basis for measurement, excluding the submerged lands, the accurate FAR is closer to 2.0.
Since it's higher than the city-set limit, the courts should quash the city approvals already given for the Aqua project, Fipke argues.
"The permits in question authorize a development which is prohibited by the statutory scheme in place. The decision to approve them was thus unreasonable. The permits should be quashed," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit's allegations have not been proven in court. The City of Kelowna and Mission Group, builders of Aqua, have not yet filed their response to the lawsuit.
Fipke lives next door to the site, immediately south of the city-owned Cook Street boat launch, where the Aqua project is planned.
Towers of 13, 15, and 17 storeys are planned, atop a four-storey parking podium, and large indoor boat storage building.