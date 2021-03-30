The weather did not cooperate on the first day of a new rule permitting only patio dining and take-away service at B.C. restaurants.
A chill breeze and a high of only 7 C in the Okanagan made conditions less-than-ideal for outdoor eating.
But some hardy diners said they nevertheless wanted to support the restaurant industry as it endures another curtailment in business because of public health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"It's not going to be as nice as sitting inside, that's for sure," Robert Bridges said Tuesday as he and a friend prepared to be seated on the patio of the Gasthaus restaurant on Beach Avenue in Peachland.
"But we know people who work in restaurants, and it's going to be a tough couple weeks for them," he said. "So this is maybe just a little way of showing our support."
Further down Beach Avenue, staff at the Blind Angler Grill were setting out large outdoor chairs and tables. But a post on the restaurant's Facebook page advised customers to take a BYOB approach to patio dining.
"Please bring your own blanket and dress for the weather as we have no heaters," the post said. "We do appreciate any support as we navigate through these next three weeks."
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Monday issued a new order prohibiting indoor dining at all restaurants and pubs until at least April 19.
Minutes after Henry's announcement, another Beach Avenue restaurant, Cibo and Vines, had posted a video on Faceook showing the restaurants two patios. "Be there soon. Hang in there," was one typically supportive comment.
Despite the resolve to make the best of the situation, a spokesman for the provincial restaurant industry said heavy financial losses were inevitable.
"This is going to be a substantial hit and we are not going to be able to make it up on patios," said Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association.
The Opposition Liberals blamed the NDP government for creating confusion and anxiety over first loosening and then tightening restrictions.
"For weeks now we have heard from the premier that people could plan vacations and that we were on the right track despite rising case numbers and hospitalizations," interim Leader Shirley Bond said in a statement.
The hospitality sector, which includes restaurants, has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, the BC Federation of Independent Business.
Less than 20% of hospitality businesses report normal staffing levels and only 12% report normal revenues, the CFIB says. The provincial averages across all sectors are 45% at normal staffing and 35% making normal revenues.
For 2021, the CFIB wants the provincial government to reduce school taxes charged on property notices mailed out in June, and allow the deferral of payment of some taxes
In the meantime, CFIB policy analyst Muriel Protzer says, individuals can also take action to help struggling restaurants.
"Connect with friends and family virtually this weekend by ordering takeout or sending gifts from local vendors who offer delivery," she suggests. "It's small but meaningful actions like this that make a difference."