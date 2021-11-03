Is it considered a strip search if you’re partially clothed?
The definition of a strip search was the main issue as a man appealed his conviction for trafficking heroin and fentanyl in the Okanagan.
Sung Hwan Choi claimed his constitutional rights were violated when Vernon Mounties searched him at the detachment. The Mountie in question claimed it was a routine search.
The province’s top court, the BC Court of Appeal, denied the appeal in a judgment delivered this week in Vancouver.
In the key ruling in the case, the appeals court overruled the trial judge and determined the partial removal and lifting of clothes was not a strip search.
“The search was not a strip search given that strip searches are limited to situations where the area of the body inspected is inherently private, whether exposed or covered by an undergarment,” wrote Justice Gail Dickson in a unanimous three-judge decision.
Choi was arrested in 2017 and convicted in 2019 of possession of a single package of fentanyl and heroin for the purpose of trafficking.
Choi was arrested with another person in a vehicle. They were suspected of being part of a dial-a-dope operation.
After being taken to the police station, police gave Choi a pat-down the defendant argued crossed the line.
“Cpl. Pollock began the search by removing Mr. Choi’s handcuffs. He had Mr. Choi remove his own shoes and jacket, and … cut the drawstring on his pants for safety reasons. Next, he directed Mr. Choi to stand facing the wall," Dickson wrote in her ruling.
"Cpl. Pollock then lifted up Mr. Choi’s shirt to the mid-chest area to see if there was anything in it. When he did so, a small part of the waistband of Mr. Choi’s underwear was visible above the waistband of his pants.
"Cpl. Pollock pulled the elastic waistband of Mr. Choi’s pants away from his body and examined it for weapons and drugs. In doing so, he was able to see the top of Mr. Choi’s underwear all the way around his waist. Holding the waistband of Mr. Choi’s pants back slightly, Cpl. Pollock ran his fingers around it and visually inspected the waistband of his underwear to check for hidden items.
"The entire booking-in process took about six minutes. The waistband aspect of the search lasted about ten seconds. Nothing was located in the course of the search.”
After the booking-in process, Choi “admitted that he was selling drugs that day, that one of the seized cellphones was a drug phone and that he had made one sale of $50, so $20 of $70 in his jacket pocket belonged to him,” Dickson wrote.
At his trial, Choi claimed he was unlawfully searched while Pollock responded the search was to ensure Choi had no drugs or other items on him that could do harm, such as a needle.
The trial judge, citing previous cases, determined the search did qualify as a strip search. To do a strip search, police must get approval from superiors. Otherwise, searches are supposed to be done over the clothes only.
The judge decided drugs found on Choi were inadmissible, but drugs found in his car were allowed.
Choi’s statement about selling drugs was also allowed and played a role in his conviction.
Dickson said the trial judge erred in calling the search a strip search as the officer was not inspecting Choi’s “private areas.”
“There was nothing inherently humiliating or degrading about the search given its limited nature and the context in which it took place, namely, as part of a standard booking-in procedure at police cells,” Dickson wrote.
Choi’s appeal included other claims of inadmissible evidence, police mistakes during the arrest and an unreasonable verdict, but they were largely rejected.
“On this ground of appeal, Mr. Choi is largely repeating his trial arguments and inviting this Court to interpret the evidence differently than did the trial judge. As previously discussed, that is not the role of this court,” Dickson wrote in dismissing the appeal.