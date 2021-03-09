A Kelowna man was on Vancouver Island when he discovered he’d won half a million dollars.
Troy Brown bought a lottery ticket with the Extra for the
Feb. 9 Lotto Max draw at the Circle K convenience store on Glenmore Road.
He was working on Vancouver Island when he remembered to check his ticket.
“I scanned my ticket and couldn’t believe it! I was in disbelief,” he told BC Lottery officials. “I asked the person behind me to make sure I was seeing things right. I was shaking so bad that he had to help me scan the ticket again!”
Brown phoned his wife with he happy news, but she was at work, so he left some happy messages.
Brown celebrated by treating his work crew to dinner.
A trip to Hawaii or Costa Rica, when travelling is allowed again, and home renovations are in his plans.