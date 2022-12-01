Fast-tracking of a plan to downsize future buildings on Beach Avenue in Peachland could slow other development applications, municipal staff say.
The municipality’s planning department is under-staffed and there is currently an “extensive backlog” of various development files, according to a report going to town council next Tuesday.
“The addition of one new project or priority for staff should be considered with respect to all the other ongoing projects and priorities as the addition of one has implications for the others,” the report states.
“The prioritization of staff time for this long-range/special project will cause additional delays to application processing times,” the report states.
On Nov. 22, the new town council signalled their support to reduce future building heights along scenic Beach Avenue to a maximum of three storeys. The decision came after significant controversy developed surrounding a five-storey building now under construction.
The building, while perhaps modest in relation to height maximums in other cities, is out of keeping with the Beach Avenue neighbourhood, which is primarily made up of single-family homes, critics of the new development say.
If council reaffirms its intention to change the relevant zoning bylaws, town officials say the process could be completed sometime in 2023.