Firefighters came from as far away as Sundre, Alta., to help defend a West Kelowna neighbourhood from a forest fire.
Crews who made that 654-kilometre trip are among the members of six departments beyond the Central Okanagan who are helping contain the Mount Law fire.
“I am grateful for all the support our community has received to battle the fire and we really appreciate the co-operation of residents with crews who are still working in the area,” West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said in a Wednesday release.
One property was destroyed by the fire, which on Sunday night triggered the hurried evacuation of about 1,000 Glenrosa residents.
Crews built a three-kilometre fire guard overnight Sunday while firefighters defended individual homes in Upper Glenrosa.
The B.C. Wildfire Service, which is assisting with 28 firefighters and 13 aircraft, says there was no significant growth in the fire between Tuesday and Wednesday. It remains at 800 ha. and is considered to be out of control.
But fire activity has diminished considerably due to some rainfall, cooler temperatures, and calm conditions.
The fireguard built Sunday night has been extended down to Highway 97, the BCWS said. Most evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday, and orders covering two McIver Road properties were lifted Wednesday.
A total of 15 properties remain on evacuation order. And all properties south and west of Glenrosa Road and Paradise Valley near Peachland remain on evacuation alert.