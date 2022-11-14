An off-duty Kelowna RCMP member came to the assistance of another officer who was having difficulty arresting a suspect.
Const. Nathan Nickel was driving with his family when he saw a colleague trying to arrest a man.
“When Const. Nickel observed the issue, he parked his vehicle, secured his family, then ran up a hill to assist in the takedown of this agitated suspect,” states a Monday release from Ryan Watters, communications advisor for the Kelowna RCMP.
Nickel’s wife filmed the episode and the footage and it was released by police.
“Why is daddy runny there?” a child’s voice asks.
“Daddy’s going to help the other police officer right now,” a woman says.
The video shows a suspect apparently not complying with the commands of the other officer, who appears to be pointing a gun at the suspect. The suspect then tries to run away.
“Oh jeepers, please don’t get hurt, Nath,” the woman says.
The two officers and the suspect then disappear from the frame of the video before it ends.
A commanding officer praised Nickel’s actions. “Fortunately, Const. Nickel was in the area and able to assist, going above and beyond to help a fellow officer,” said Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch. “We would like to thank his wife for videotaping the incident and bringing it to our attention.”