More than 40 people lined the side of Highway 97 through Peachland at the Peachland Village Mall waving signs and banners Friday from noon to 1 p.m. as part of the Forest March BC.
“We’re getting the community together for a louder, larger voice, to show the government that we’re ready for some changes in our forests,” said Taryn Skalbania of the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance.
Skalbania said the group wants to change laws in B.C. that allow clear-cut logging in community watersheds, protected areas and environmentally sensitive areas.
“We’re not opposed to using wood products. We are for equal value for all values in the forest: water, fish wildlife and wood.”
Peachland was one of 28 communities participating in Forest March BC that included events from sit-ins to an online yoga pose challenge.
Three life-size cut outs of B.C. Premier John Horgan were at the rally in Peachland.
“We’re standing up for old-growth because John is just a stand-in,” said Skalbania, who wants the Horgan to honour his campaign promise to protect old growth forests.