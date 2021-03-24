A new online map shows the location of more than 60 murals around Kelowna.
It was created by Dianne Gray, an information specialist at CTQ Consultants, a downtown business.
She was inspired to create the map after watching university students paint a mural in a downtown alley as part of their studies.
"These open-air public galleries add splashes of colour into aging architecture and dark alleyways, breathing new life into their surroundings," says David Doody, a UBC Okanagan instructor.
The easy-to-use online mural directory shows the location of each mural and provides some information about the artist who created it and what it represents.
Find the map at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/51f2b989bd6844d1a3797faf4c43cdbc or Google it.