A plan for Kelowna’s tallest building should be approved because it’s being put forward by a university and not a private developer, city officials say.
City councillors will decide next Tuesday whether to allow UBC Okanagan to construct a 46-storey ‘vertical campus’ at 550 Doyle Ave.
“This would be Kelowna’s tallest building,” reads part of a staff report to council. “It is deemed an appropriate location downtown and is considered a special project due to applicant and institutional use, the University of British Columbia,” the report states.
“This type of height and density would not normally be supported for private development,” the report adds.
Council is being asked to approve a comprehensive development zone for the university project, the general outline of which was unveiled two years ago. Along with a height variance, council is being asked to reduce the parking requirements that would normally apply, and to allow the building’s floor plate to exceed normal specifications.
The tower includes eight storeys of academic space, topped by 36 storeys of residential rental units with more than 500 dedicated specifically for students, faculty, and staff. Design of the tower, which appears gold and glistening in artist drawings, is said to have been inspired by the Okanagan’s semi-arid mountain landscape, the lake, and boat sails.
As currently devised, the comprehensive development plan lists numerous permitted land uses, such as housing, education, office, retail, religious assemblies, health services, professional services, cultural and recreational, child care, and a liquor-primary business.
Original plans for the downtown university, which UBC Okanagan calls a ‘vertical campus’, showed a building of 28 storeys. But its scope has expanded considerably, and municipal staff recommend the extra height be permitted given the nature of the project.
“This is considered a signature project that will contribute to the diversity and vibrancy of the downtown urban centre,” the report to council states. “This building form allows the university to develop a vertical campus as opposed to a sprawling horizontal campus.”
Interested members of the community can address council on the matter. The anticipated start time for discussion on the proposal at the July 26 meeting at City Hall is 6 p.m.