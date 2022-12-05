More money for clean-ups at beaches and parks
Cleaner beaches and parks are promised if the city boosts its spending in these areas by $1.8 million over the next three years.
The contractors who had the parks and beaches maintenance contract this year had trouble hiring and retaining staff, with the result that the overall service levels were plagued by “deficiencies” this year, the 2023 provisional budget document states.
“They will be increasing their wages significantly to maintain staff and service levels,” the document states. Other upward price pressure comes from inflation and gas prices.
The 2023 budget proposed the purchase, at a cost of $45,000, of a robotic sports field line painter.
There are 36 regular playing fields and 28 ball diamonds that require weekly line painting.
“Budget is requested for a robotic line painter that utilizes GPS, and can complete a soccer field in less than half of the standard time,” the document states. “The unit would allow staff to complete more fields and maintain the high standard as more fields are added.”
A review of the city’s dump will cost $600,000 in 2023.
Provincial regulations require municipalities to update their landfill management plans every five years.
The work will include a groundwater assessment and geotechnical survey, among other environment-related reports, the city’s budget document states.
Modifications made recently to the dump have extended its lifespan to an estimated 90 years.
A term position has been created until 2024, but the city says the complexities of the job require its conversion to a full-time position in 2025.
The annual cost of the ‘outdoor shelter community development co-ordinator’ beginning that year is put at $91,000.
The 2023 provisional municipal budget proposes the addition of $55,000 annually for each of the next three years for security patrols of city-owned facilities.
Break-ins, vandalism, graffiti, and “inappropriate use” of these spaces has been on the increase, the budget document states.
“This request is for additional security personnel to provide late-night patrols and rapid response to suspicious activity to deter and prevent crime against city assets,” it states.
The city has a legal obligation to provide safe and clean “basic services” at the encampments, the 2023 budget document states.
Although the city’s formally designated encampment is along the Rail Trail, the document notes there are also “an increasing number of dispersed, temporary, overnight sheltering locations throughout the city”.
A total of $900,000 is earmarked for cleaning, retrieval and disposal of abandoned or dangerous items, and sanitation.