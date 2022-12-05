Robot

A robot could be deployed to paint the lines at ball diamonds and soccer pitches next year in Kelowna. The device does the job more than twice as fast as a human.

 


 Daily Courier file photo
Councillors with the city of Kelowna will go over a 500-page provisional municipal budget for 2023 on Thursday. Here are a few of the items in the budget, which projects a four per cent tax hike:

More money for clean-ups at beaches and parks

Cleaner beaches and parks are promised if the city boosts its spending in these areas by $1.8 million over the next three years.

The contractors who had the parks and beaches maintenance contract this year had trouble hiring and retaining staff, with the result that the overall service levels were plagued by “deficiencies” this year, the 2023 provisional budget document states.

“They will be increasing their wages significantly to maintain staff and service levels,” the document states. Other upward price pressure comes from inflation and gas prices.

 
 
Robotic line painter for sportsfields
 
A robot can paint lines on a city-owned sports field in half the time it takes a human.

The 2023 budget proposed the purchase, at a cost of $45,000, of a robotic sports field line painter.

There are 36 regular playing fields and 28 ball diamonds that require weekly line painting.

“Budget is requested for a robotic line painter that utilizes GPS, and can complete a soccer field in less than half of the standard time,” the document states. “The unit would allow staff to complete more fields and maintain the high standard as more fields are added.”

 
Dump review a costly project
 

A review of the city’s dump will cost $600,000 in 2023.

Provincial regulations require municipalities to update their landfill management plans every five years.

The work will include a groundwater assessment and geotechnical survey, among other environment-related reports, the city’s budget document states.

Modifications made recently to the dump have extended its lifespan to an estimated 90 years.

 
Supervisor for homeless encampments
 
A new city staffer will oversee management of Kelowna’s designated homeless encampments.

A term position has been created until 2024, but the city says the complexities of the job require its conversion to a full-time position in 2025.

The annual cost of the ‘outdoor shelter community development co-ordinator’ beginning that year is put at $91,000.

 
Security at parks, parkades beefed up
 
More late-night security patrols will be made in city-owned parkades and parks.

The 2023 provisional municipal budget proposes the addition of $55,000 annually for each of the next three years for security patrols of city-owned facilities.

Break-ins, vandalism, graffiti, and “inappropriate use” of these spaces has been on the increase, the budget document states.

“This request is for additional security personnel to provide late-night patrols and rapid response to suspicious activity to deter and prevent crime against city assets,” it states.

Safer, cleaner encampments eyed
 
Almost $1 million will be spent over three years to improve conditions at Kelowna’s outdoor sheltering locations.

The city has a legal obligation to provide safe and clean “basic services” at the encampments, the 2023 budget document states.

Although the city’s formally designated encampment is along the Rail Trail, the document notes there are also “an increasing number of dispersed, temporary, overnight sheltering locations throughout the city”.

A total of $900,000 is earmarked for cleaning, retrieval and disposal of abandoned or dangerous items, and sanitation.

 