Two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in collision on Highway 97 involving a semi-truck and a Subaru outback.
The accident near Glenrosa Road, investigation and cleanup caused delays that stretched into Wednesday morning.
The large truck ended up on its side. Its 36-year-old driver sustained minor injuries, police said.
A 51-year-old man and 28-year-old woman in the Outback were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Witnesses are asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.