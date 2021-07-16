When it comes to a second power line into West Kelowna, the time for talk is over says one city councillor.
West Kelowna Coun. Rick de Jong said BC Hydro has been mulling its options for an alternative line for nearly the entirety of his 10-year tenure on council.
“I’m feeling very frustrated and seeing very little action,” de Jong told The Daily Courier. “How much more talking do we need? I feel desperate to get this done. We need this to happen.”
The out-of-control Brenda Creek wildfire northwest of Peachland has been threatening the lone transmission line, pricking long-standing anxiety in the community over a possible widespread and lengthy power outage if the line were damaged.
About 22,000 customers in West Kelowna and Peachland, along with municipal infrastructure, are connected to the Westbank substation, which ties in to the 138-kilovolt transmission line.
The timeline for a back-up transmission line has already been pushed back. In 2015, the provincial government said the second line would be in operation by 2020. More recently, BC Hydro estimated it would be at least 2025 before the project was complete.
Despite years of consultation and studies, the utility still hasn’t chosen a plan.
There are currently two options on the table: a second traditional transmission line about 73 kilometres long from the Nicola Valley, or a submerged power line across Okanagan Lake connecting the Westbank substation to FortisBC’s system.
Dag Sharman, B.C. Hydro’s manager of community relations for the area, said the utility plans to make its decision on a solution later this year.
Once that’s done, however, there is still a process to follow before construction begins, including approval from the BC Utilities Commission.
Sharman was not able to give an updated timeline for when the alternative power line is expected to be complete.
“We understand concerns from people who would like it to be completed sooner,” he said.
“The project’s a priority to BC Hydro. It’s in our capital plan. Work remains ongoing to advance it. It’s a difficult project – all transmission projects are – and this is one is over rugged terrain and in an area of the province that can be challenging. It involves studies that require all four seasons to accurately assess.”
Sharman said the utility has to be prudent to ensure the best choice both for area customers and for ratepayers across the province.
In the meantime, BC Hydro crews have been doing fire hardening, including adding fire retardant and clearing vegetation along the right of way, right down to the gravel.
“We did a helicopter flight over it this morning,” he said. “It appears there’s no damage to the infrastructure they were able to assess. So far so good. We’re not out of the woods yet. The fire is there, and we all know how unpredictable fires can be. Crews are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. These are crews that know that line and that terrain intimately.”
On Friday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service reported there was no significant growth in the 400-hectare wildfire.
Both the Kelowna and West Kelowna fire departments are supporting BC Forest Service wildfire crews, who are fighting the fire with heavy equipment and three helicopters.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation order for 43 properties. An evacuation alert has also been issued for Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier, and Pennask Creek provincial parks. The Central Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regional districts have also issued evacuation alerts for properties in the area.