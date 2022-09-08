Kelowna city council candidate Ron Cannan says Mayor Colin Basran swore at him and told him to leave an event where Basran announced he was running for re-election.
Basran acknowledges asking Cannan to leave his campaign kickoff but wouldn’t comment on whether he also swore at him.
The exchange took place about 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the Red Bird Brewing Company in downtown Kelowna where hundreds of Basran supporters had gathered for an RSVP event.
Cannan said he didn’t have a ticket but he was nevertheless admitted to the gathering. After he got inside the gate, Cannan said, Basran came over to see him.
“I shook his hand and said, ‘Colin, if we’re both elected we have to work together’,” Cannan said. “He told me to f… off and get out. So I’m leaving.”
After he gave his 10 minute campaign kick-off speech, Basran was asked about the incident by The Daily Courier.
“So Ron Cannan was not invited to this event and I think that’s all I’ll say,” Basran said.
Asked specifically if he swore at Cannan, Basran repeated: “Ron Cannan was not invited to this event and that’s all I’ll say.”
Cannan did not approach reporters to tell them Basran had ordered him to leave. Another former city councillor, Gerry Zimmermann, told a reporter from The Daily Courier that Cannan had been told to leave.
Cannan appeared initially reluctant to discuss the incident. But he did so, before leaving the premises.
One of the people at Basran’s campaign kick-off was Stephen Fuhr, who as a Liberal candidate defeated Cannan in the 2015 federal election.
During his campaign kick-off speech, Basran said: “My council colleagues and I don’t always agree on everything. But we always agree on collaboration, not division.”
Asked after the speech if telling a council candidate to leave his kick-off speech might not be seen as promoting division, Basran said: “Again, Ron Cannan was not invited to this event and that’s all I’ll say.”