Rates of full COVID-19 vaccination among school-aged children have risen 13 points in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon since early September.
But vaccination rates in largely rural areas of the Southern Interior have climbed more slowly, with more than half the students in areas like Enderby and the Kettle Valley district still not having received even one of the two necessary shots.
An independent group of researchers warned Wednesday that relatively low vaccination rates are a concern particularly as the weather turns cooler and people spend more time indoors.
As with adults, vaccination rates among children aged 12-17 in the Interior are significantly below some other areas of the province.
In some regions within the Lower Mainland - for example, Ladner, North Vancouver, and Kensington - full vaccination rates in this age group are above 90%.
But the full vaccination rate among Kelowna-area school-aged children is now 69%, up from 56% when classes resumed in early September.
The rate is higher in Penticton, at 73%, up from 60% in early September. In Vernon, the rate is 66%, up from 53% in early September.
In Enderby, however, only 35% of school-aged children are fully vaccinated and the rate is 34% in the rural Kettle Valley district to the east of the Okanagan. In Enderby, 57% of school-aged children have not received even one vaccination shot.
An independent group of researchers experts in epidemiology, mathematics, and data analysis from three universities in B.C. and the private sector released a report Wednesday that said unvaccinated children could become more at risk of contracting the virus in the months ahead.
The said children had half the case rate earlier this year relative to those who are older, but that risk may rise.