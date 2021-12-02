New cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna last week were on par with the previous week’s numbers, new data shows.
A total of 141 people in the Central Okanagan tested positive for the disease between Nov. 21-27, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says. That compares with 140 cases the previous week.
Week-over-week case counts were also steady in Vernon, at 43, and in Penticton, at 18.
Cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna had been falling steadily from a mid-August pandemic peak of 131 new infections a day. For two weeks now, the average daily number of new cases has been 20.
Also Thursday, the government announced 368 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide, including 101 in the Interior Health region.
With 300,000 children between five and 12 now eligible for vaccination, the government has revised the way it reports the province’s vaccination rate to include this age group.
As a result, the one-shot vaccination rate is now said to be 85%, down from the 91.1% that was cited on Wednesday.
The latter figure, which refers to those people aged 12 and up, is now 91.2%.