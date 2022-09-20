Wednesday's season premiere of Lego Masters, which features a contestant from Kelowna, has an out-of-this-world element to it.
Stacey Roy and other competitors, who are tasked with building a spaceship, get some tips from NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn, calling into the show from aboard the International Space Station.
In the new season, the Lego builders also construct a dinosaur-themed scene while Jurassic World Dominion star Chris Pratt and series host Will Arnett look on.
“I was a little star struck to meet Chris Pratt,” Roy said Tuesday in an interview. “And Will Arnett is exactly what you would expect - he is so funny and so much fun to be around.”
Roy, a popular face in the live-streaming world, created and hosts shows like ‘The Nerdy Bartender’, and 'Cooking With Stacey'. She says she’s been a Lego fan since she was a girl, building elaborate towers with her dad which they would then happily destroy.
She built the massive 7,500-piece ’Millennium Falcon’ Lego kit on one of her shows recently and the experience inspired her and her content partner Nicholas Della Mora to try out for Lego Masters.
The audition was over Zoom, where producers evaluated the aspiring contestants’ expertise with Lego, their personality, and how they got on with each other.
They were also given mini Lego challenges. ““It gave us a little sneak peak of what it would be like to be on the show,” Roy said.
After being chosen as contestants, Roy and Della Mora were flown to Atlanta for the production. More than five million Lego pieces are available to the contestants, with the entire supply weighing 22,000 lbs.
One team is eliminated by the judges, Lego ‘Brickmasters’ Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett, each week. The winning team gets a $100,000 U.S. prize.
“At the beginning, you take a lot of notice of the cameras. But once you get into it, boy, those challenges are intense and they like to throw twists your way. So you really start to focus on what you’re building,” Roy said.
“Lego is such a good, creative outlet,” she said. “I just love being able to build anything from my imagination. There’s a ton of story-telling when it comes to Lego, so that’s something I really like to infuse in my build.
“And it’s also really relaxing. So I recommend for adults, instead of those adult colouring books, just start building Lego sets,” she said.
This season, for the first time, there are Canadians competing in Lego Masters. “I think maybe the producers just heard that Canada has some fantastic Lego builders and it was time to bring them on the show,” Roy said.
- Season 3 of Lego Masters begins Wednesday on CTV at 9 p.m. and Fox.