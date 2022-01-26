New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations due to the disease are now both on a downward trend in the Interior Health region.
The seven-day moving average for new cases was 478 on Tuesday, after four straight days of declining numbers from the pandemic peak of 514 cases last Friday.
But even more significant - given new case numbers do not reflect actual infection rates since testing is now not recommended for most people - is a steady drop in the number of people hospitalized in the IH region due to COVID-19.
Eighty-nine COVID-19 patients were in IH hospitals on Tuesday, down from 101 last Friday. Twenty-one of those patients are in critical or intensive care.
Case counts and hospitalizations started moving down in the IH region about two weeks after peak numbers were seen in the populous Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal health regions.
Across B.C., 930 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. That compares to 1,377 such patients in hospital in Alberta, which has a population about 800,000 less than B.C.
In the Interior Health region, with a population of about 750,000 people, just under 50,000 people - or seven percent - have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago. A total of 310 people have died from the disease.
Across B.C., just under 60% of all those who’ve died from COVID-19 have been aged 80 or older.