What appears to be almost a never-ending search for a fire chief to serve North Westside communities must begin again.
Ron Ewert has resigned the position, never even having made a permanent move to the area after retiring as a Vancouver firefighter. He was the third chief the department has had in less than two years.
“I’m really disappointed this has happened again,” Wayne Carson, who represents the area on the Central Okanagan regional district board, said Wednesday in an interview.
“We’ve got fire season coming at us like a freight train and this is a position that needs to be filled quickly,” Carson said.
Seventy-nine homes in North Westside communities were destroyed by the massive White Rock Lake fire, which burned for months between Vernon and Kamloops last summer.
“It’s a concern for sure that we’re a community coming out of a terrible wildfire experience and, again, we don’t have a fire chief,” Carson said. “I think that’s going to be on the forefront of a lot of people’s minds.”
Ewert announced Tuesday he was leaving his position. “He hadn’t yet permanently moved to the community and due to a change in family situation, he will be leaving the North Westside,” regional district spokesman Bruce Smith wrote in an email.
“We want residents of the North Westside Fire Protection District to know that their safety and protection is and always has been the top priority of the RDCO and the North Westside fire department,” Smith said.
Former Westside fire chief Jason Sattherwaite was suspended in May 2020 to be eventually replaced by Alex Van Bruksvoort in June 2021. Van Bruksvoort resigned last December.
When Ewert was hired last month, the regional district touted his long experience and varied skill set as a member of the Vancouver Fire Department, where he had worked since 1994.
North Westside communities include Fintry, Ewings Landing, Westshore Estates. Carson himself is a former fire chief of the area, but he says he was forced out of the position in 2013. By his count, Carson says there have been six or seven chiefs since he left the department.
Over the years, the department has also attracted notoriety for other events, such as when a chief and deputy chief took a months-long vacation in Mexico in the early stages of the pandemic.