Fear of increased business has forced Big White to close five days earlier than planned.
The resort will shut down for the season on Monday at 4 p.m. Plans had been to keep operating until April 11.
But with the government ordering Whistler-Blackcomb to close earlier this week, and other resorts shutting down on Monday, Big White has decided to follow suit.
In the last day, many people from the Lower Mainland have been inquiring about lift tickets and accommodation options for Big White next week, resort officials say. Travel from the Vancouver area to Big White would be counter to public health orders limiting non-essential trips during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have become a magnet for non-local skiers and snowboarders," resort president Peter Plimmer said in a release.
Closing five days earlier than planned will discourage non-essential travel and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the resort says. "Closing early is a necessary action to keep its guests, residents, and team members safe from COVID-19," states the Big White release.
A COVID-19 cluster was declared at Big White just a few weeks after the resort opened for skiing in late November. A total of 237 people, 150 of whom either worked or lived on the mountain, were associated to the cluster. All recovered.
The resort lost "tens of millions of dollars" in accommodation and other revenues not being able to accept hotel reservations from people outside the Central Okanagan, resort vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said.
However, locals with seasons passes visited the mountain about twice as often as in past years, apparently little concerned at the prospect of contracting COVID-19 at the resort.
"We're custodians of the mountain, and we wanted to maintain it as a place where locals could escape to, a sort of sanctuary from what has been anything but a normal winter," Ballingall said.