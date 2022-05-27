Kelowna residents have said ho-hum again to another high-rise proposal.
Zero pieces of correspondence were received by the city concerning plans for a new tower at the south-east corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street, council will hear Monday.
Given that, municipal planners will recommend council make the final necessary zoning change so the project can move forward.
Still to be determined, however, is the height of the tower, a project of Kerkhoff Construction. There have been references to 41 storeys and 35 storeys; city council is expected to consider a height variance at a future meeting as the current maximum for the site is 26 storeys.
In recent years, high-rise proposals have generated little public opposition, as measured by letters sent to either city councillors or the municipality’s planning department.
Under new provincial legislation, cities can forego holding public hearings on development proposals that require rezonings so long as the project conforms to the municipality’s official community plan. When councillors feel there is significant public interest in a project, they can vote to hold a public hearing on the proposal.