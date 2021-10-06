Bell-ringers and others involved with the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Nov. 15, all Sally Ann employees and volunteers across Canada must be vaccinated, the charity says.
"This does include all of you fine folks who help us so much each year ringing bells on the kettles," Pastor Jennifer Henson of the Westside Salvation Army writes in memo to all Sally Ann volunteers in West Kelowna.
Henson says many issues around the pandemic are "polarizing" but she urges members of the Salvation Army community to take inspiration from Jesus and quotes what He says in John 13:34-35:
"Let me give you a new command: Love one another. In the same way I loved you, you love one another. This is how everyone will recognize that you are my disciples - when they see the love you have for each other."