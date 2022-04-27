One charge against Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has been dropped but the North Okanagan man has been charged with more offences.
Three counts of breaching a probation order were sworn in Kamloops court on Wednesday, online court records indicate. The breaches are alleged to have happened Tuesday in Vernon.
Earlier this week, the Crown stayed a charge of assaulting a peace officer that was earlier laid against Sagmoen.
“In this case, after a careful review of all the available evidence, the assessing Crown concluded the standard was no longer met and directed a stay of proceedings,” said Dan McLaughlin, spokesman for the B.C. Prosecution Service.
That standard involves a substantial likelihood of conviction and, if so, whether the public interest requires a prosecution.
The charge arose after police entered a property in October 2020.
The remains of a missing 18-year-old, Traci Genereaux, were discovered on the Sagmoen family farm in 2017. No one has been charged in connection with her death.
Sagmoen’s previous convictions include assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence.