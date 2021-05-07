A West Kelowna woman is calling on the B.C. government to shorten the wait time for chemotherapy patients like her to get their second COVID-19 vaccination.
Doctors diagnosed Rosanne Brown with breast cancer last September and operated just before Christmas.
She has received her first shot, but says she is not slated for her second shot for four months, the same waiting time that’s currently listed for healthy people who receive the vaccination.
But the 51-year-old mother of one said unlike in healthy people, the first shot of vaccine does not appear to give chemotherapy patients the same level of protection.
“Some preliminary studies have shown that only with the (second shot) booster can we receive the same level of immunity as non-chemo patients receive with their first dose,” she said.
Researchers in the United Kingdom monitored 151 cancer patients to determine their immune response to a single dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
Their findings, recently published in the medical journal The Lancet, suggest one dose leaves many cancer patients unprotected.
Three weeks after being vaccinated, researchers found an immune response in 38% of patients with solid cancer and just 18% of patients with blood cancer. Meanwhile, an immune response to COVID-19 was detected in 94% of cancer-free people.
Immunity response improved in cancer patients when they received a second shot 21 days after their first shot — the original recommended time between the first and second doses.
Ontario and Alberta have already shortened the immunization interval for some cancer patients, but B.C. is currently sticking to a four-month gap as officials try to get a first dose into as many people as possible.
“We are not as protected as everyone else and we are more vulnerable (because of cancer and chemotherapy),” said Brown.
In April, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said just because one study showed certain groups did not mount an antibody response, it did not take away the basic premise of B.C. trying to inoculate as many people as possible with at least one dose.
“The best protection for all of us, including those who are immune compromised, is to get everybody with their first dose of vaccine as soon as possible,” Henry said then.
But for Brown, making a change to help severely immune-compromised people such as her, is similar to what the province did by giving first doses to the oldest British Columbians first — a move to protect those most vulnerable.
B.C. was the first province in Canada to move to the four-month interval between the first and second vaccinations, and with more supplies of vaccine arriving in the province now, has seen that timeframe shortened in some areas.
But for people like Brown, there have been, and continue to be, risks that others do not face, she said.
Her husband, who is her primary caregiver, is 52 and is only slated to receive his first vaccine shot this week. Their 10-year-old son is not eligible for the vaccine yet, so he wears a mask at all times.
For nearly a month, Brown has been the only one in her home vaccinated against the deadly virus.
In a bid to protect his wife’s health, Brown’s husband has worked from home, but she noted her son and her husband do have to leave the house increasing the risk of transmitting the virus to her.
She said her call for a change to how cancer patients are dealt with in B.C. regarding the second vaccine dose is not a question of trying to jump the line, but rather one of helping immune-compromised people gain the same level of protection as others in the community.
She said she has written to Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan, but has not received a reply.
A health ministry spokeswoman said while it recognizes this is a challenging time for anyone living with a health condition that makes them more vulnerable, there are no plans for exemptions.
Henry was asked directly about the situation facing cancer patients Thursday, and said the ministry is “monitoring the data around people’s immune responses.”