A pandemic-induced dip in crime rates seems to have run its course, Kelowna police say.
Auto theft is up 48% compared to last year, while residential break-ins are up 15% and business break-ins are up 13%.
Shoplifters are also much busier than they’ve been recently, with reports of thefts from stores up a whopping 63% from last year.
“Statistically, paralleling society returns to post-pandemic lifestyle, Kelowna RCMP’s comparison of Q1 2022 with Q1 in 2021 indicates a return to pre-pandemic property crime rates,” Supt. Kara Triance writes in a report to be presented to city councillors on Monday.
Of particular concern to Triance is a 41% increase in assaults with a weapon, from 44 to 62 cases.
That’s an upward trend also playing out in many other jurisdictions across Canada, she says. Nationally, violent offences involving guns have risen 81% since 2009, Public Safety Canada said in a March 2022 report.
Total calls for police service in Kelowna between January and the end of March rose almost 4%, but the increase was much greater, at 64%, for just the downtown area.
Even the good news on Kelowna crime comes with a caveat. While drug trafficking cases are down 60%, from 30 to 12, that’s mostly because of “an ongoing shift in federal enforcement and prosecution policies”, Triance says.
And while traffic tickets are down 70%, from 1,052 to 316, that’s because officers from the traffic section have been redeployed to frontline policing because of increasing calls for service, heavy workloads, and staff shortages due to human resource issues, Triance says.
Looking toward the summer, Triance says the Kelowna RCMP will be bolstered by members coming from around B.C. to work weekends and at special events “to ensure adequate staff in our busiest season”.