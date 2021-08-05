A special one-day vaccination push was successful but British Columbians should prepare to live with COVID-19 into the fall, health officials say.
The uptake for the so-called 'Walk-in Wednesday' initiative was considerable around the province, with 16,505 shots delivered into arms at the no-appointment-necessary clinics,, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
"That's several times more than we usually get," he said. Including vaccinations administered by appointment, more than 33,200 vaccination shots were administered.
Of the walk-ins, 37% were people who had not previously received a first vaccination shot. Combined with the first doses given via appointments, the total number of people who received a first shot was higher than it has been since before Canada Day, Dix said.
In the Interior Health region, more people got a shot at a no-appointment-necessary clinic on Wednesday than received one through an appointment.
"So it was a successful day, an important day in Interior Health," Dix said.
But he encouraged the unvaccinated, and those who have received only one dose more than 28 days ago, to attend a drop-in vaccination clinic that continues at the Kelowna Yacht Club until next Monday.
"I encourage everybody in Kelowna who's not been vaccinated to go there," Dix said.
Vaccination rates across IH are considerably below the provincial averages of 82.6% for adults who've received one shot and 70.6% for those who've had the necessary two doses.
Kelowna is a COVID-19 hotspot in B.C., with the Central Okanagan accounting for a vastly disproportionate number of all new cases in the province.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the situation in greater Kelowna should be taken as a warning of what could happen elsewhere in the province this fall among un- or under-vaccinated people.
"As we look forward to the fall, we all need to be mindful that this virus is not gone," she said. "We've seen that with the increasing cases that we've seen in the last few days, few weeks, particularly in the Central Okanagan, where we see, again, that this virus can take off easily in people who are not protected."
Ninety-five percent of those who've recently become infected with COVID-19 are not fully immunized, Henry said, with most of them being between the ages of 20 and 40.
In particular, she encouraged those who work in health care, the hospitality sector, and those who are students, to get vaccinated.
All of the people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units across Interior Health are not fully vaccinated, Henry said.